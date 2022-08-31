Close menu

Owen Beck: Bolton Wanderers sign Liverpool wing-back on season-long loan

Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Owen Beck
Owen Beck has made two appearances for Liverpool's first team

Bolton Wanderers have signed Liverpool wing-back Owen Beck on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old was recalled by the Reds from a loan spell with Portuguese top-flight side Famalicao in order to join Wanderers.

He made two appearances for the Premier League side in the EFL Cup last season.

The Wales Under-21 international could make his debut for the League One side in Saturday's home game against Charlton Athletic.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC