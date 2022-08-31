Owen Beck: Bolton Wanderers sign Liverpool wing-back on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Bolton
Bolton Wanderers have signed Liverpool wing-back Owen Beck on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old was recalled by the Reds from a loan spell with Portuguese top-flight side Famalicao in order to join Wanderers.
He made two appearances for the Premier League side in the EFL Cup last season.
The Wales Under-21 international could make his debut for the League One side in Saturday's home game against Charlton Athletic.
