Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for Arsenal

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he and his family do not feel safe in their home after a violent robbery on Monday.

Aubameyang, 33, also said he suffered a jaw injury during the incident.

Police are investigating the robbery in the town of Castelldefels, near to Barcelona.

"Violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff," the former Arsenal striker said.

The Gabonese international, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, added on social media: "They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time.

"The feeling that we are no longer safe in our own home is hard to understand and describe, but as a family we will overcome this and stand stronger than ever.

"Thanks for all the support, it means the world to us."

El Pais external-link reported armed robbers broke into the house, threatened the player and his wife and forced them to open a safe and stole jewellery.

After the news broke Barcelona confirmed Aubameyang and his wife were OK.