Liverpool and Rangers have never met in European competition

When Liverpool and Rangers meet in the Champions League group stage, the clubs will renew a rivalry between English and Scottish clubs in European competition stretching back more than 61 years.

A double header over little more than a week - starting with Tuesday's meeting at Anfield - promises passion and drama. Here are some memorable matches between clubs from the two countries.

Celtic v Liverpool, 1965-66 Cup Winners' Cup

More than 76,000 fans watched Jock Stein's Celtic beat Bill Shankly's pre-match underdogs in the first leg of their semi-final at Celtic Park in April 1966, when outside-left Bobby Lennox scored the only goal.

Liverpool were far more attacking in the return leg on a mudbath Anfield pitch, although Celtic held out until shortly after the hour mark, when two goals in seven minutes - first from Tommy Smith, then Geoff Strong - sent Shankly's side through to a final they lost after extra-time to Borussia Dortmund.

Celtic recovered from the exit to produce one of the greatest seasons in the club's history under Stein the following season as the 'Lisbon Lions' won the European Cup as one of four trophies.

Legendary Leeds manager Don Revie guided his side to the finals of the European Cup Winners' Cup and the European Cup

Leeds v Celtic, 1969-70 European Cup

Both Stein and Leeds manager Don Revie would have preferred to meet in the final, and Celtic made a terrible start to the first leg of the semi-final at Elland Road when George Connolly scored what proved to be the only goal of the game after 40 seconds.

Almost 140,000 people were inside Hampden Park to see Celtic recover from Billy Bremner's early opener for Leeds to win the tie through second-half goals from John Hughes and Bobby Murdoch.

Tommy Gemmell put Celtic ahead in the final at Milan's San Siro, only for Feyenoord to swiftly equalise and win 2-1 in extra-time.

Dundee United equalised twice and Gordon Strachan scored and missed a penalty for Manchester United when the sides met at Old Trafford in the UEFA Cup

Manchester United v Dundee United, 1984-85 UEFA Cup

A season after reaching the European Cup semi-finals, Dundee United threatened to knock Manchester United out of the UEFA Cup at the third round stage.

Paul Hegarty and Paul Sturrock ensured the visitors twice equalised following goals by Gordon Strachan and Bryan Robson at Old Trafford in a first leg that ended 2-2.

Arnold Muhren decided the tie in a 3-2 win at Tannadice for United, who had again been pegged back twice in the second leg and went out on penalties to Hungarian opponents Videoton in the next round.

Leeds v Rangers, 1992-93 Champions League

Gary McAllister put Leeds ahead at Ibrox after a minute in this decider to reach the group stage of the Champions League, but that was as good as it got in the tie for the team who had entered the first season of the Premier League as the champions of the first division.

Goalkeeper John Lukic's own goal levelled the tie and Ally McCoist scored in both legs, with Mark Hateley also finding the net as Rangers took a 4-1 aggregate lead before Eric Cantona replied late on in the return leg.

In a two-group competition sending only the winners of each section through to the final, Rangers were knocked out after finishing a point behind eventual champions Marseille.

Alan Thompson's free-kick and a spectacular John Hartson strike gave Celtic a 2-0 win at Liverpool

Celtic v Blackburn and Liverpool, 2002-03 Uefa Cup

Blackburn were led by former Rangers boss Graeme Souness when they lost to an 85th-minute Henrik Larsson goal in the second round of the Uefa Cup at Celtic Park on Halloween 2002.

After Larsson scored again with 15 minutes gone at Ewood Park, Chris Sutton - a Premier League winner with Rovers in 1995 - put the tie beyond doubt in a campaign that ended with Martin O'Neill's Hoops beaten in extra-time in the final by Jose Mourinho's Porto.

They ousted Liverpool 3-1 on aggregate along the way, Alan Thompson and John Hartson scoring in a 2-0 win at Anfield in the quarter-finals after Emile Heskey had replied to Larsson's opener in Glasgow.

Manchester United v Celtic, 2006-07 Champions League

A flurry of first-half goals provided a thriller between Celtic and United in their 2006-07 Champions League opener, which the Premier League side edged 3-2 at Old Trafford through two goals from Louis Saha and an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer winner.

Shunsuke Nakamura scored in both group matches, sending the hosts to the knockout stage for the first time with the only goal of the game at Celtic Park.

Celtic were knocked out in added time in the round of 16 by AC Milan, who went on to beat United in the semi-finals and Liverpool in the final.

Wayne Rooney slid to his knees to celebrate after his late penalty saw Manchester United beat Rangers at Ibrox

Manchester United v Rangers, 2010-11 Champions League

United did the double over Rangers in the 2003-04 but Walter Smith ensured there would be no repeat of that as his side held on for a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in 2010-11's group stage.

Wayne Rooney's 87th-minute penalty settled the return and the man who would become the club's all-time top marksman also scored in the final as United lost 3-1 to Barcelona at Wembley.

United swept aside Rangers 3-0 seven years earlier as the Scottish side finished fourth in the group but this time they ended third and went into the Europa League, where they beat Sporting Lisbon before PSV knocked them out in the round of 16.

Hearts v Liverpool, 2012-13 Europa League

A season after losing 5-0 on aggregate to Tottenham in the Europa League play-offs, Hearts thought they had taken Liverpool to extra time at Anfield at the same stage.

Pepe Reina spilled an 85th-minute David Templeton strike into his own net to level the tie at 1-1, only for Luis Suarez to send Liverpool through three minutes later.

Liverpool were knocked out by Zenit St Petersburg in the last 16 and finished seventh in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers, with Suarez scoring 30 times in all competitions.

Academy player Phil Foden, 16, was a surprise inclusion on the bench when Manchester City drew 1-1 with Celtic in Pep Guardiola's first season in charge

Celtic v Manchester City, 2016-17 Champions League

Pep Guardiola had led City to a perfect start in his first season in charge when they arrived at Celtic, who had been beaten 7-0 by Barcelona, but the hosts took the lead three times in a 3-3 thriller in which Raheem Sterling scored for and against his side.

Celtic went ahead again when Patrick Roberts scored against his parent club in the return game, only for Kelechi Iheanacho to equalise within five minutes in a 1-1 draw.

The results meant Celtic earned two of their three Champions League points for the season against City, who went out after a 6-6 draw on aggregate against Monaco in last 16, including goals in both legs for 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe.