All three of Christian Doidge's goals this season came against Clyde

Christian Doidge has joined Kilmarnock on loan from Hibernian for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old Welsh forward has scored three in seven appearance this season and has 37 goals overall since joining Hibs in 2018.

Doidge will be ineligible for Killie's Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday.

Derek McInnes' promoted side have taken four points from their opening five Scottish Premiership matches.

