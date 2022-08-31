Lyndon Dykes scored twice in his final 20 Championship appearances last season

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is "due a little bit of fortune" in front of goal, according to boss Mick Beale.

The Scotland international striker went viral online following a close-range miss in the Rs' 3-1 win against Hull City on Tuesday.

Dykes, 26, has scored just one goal in his past 18 Championship appearances, spanning last season and this.

However, Beale told BBC Radio London: "I've got no complaints with him, he is giving me everything he can give me."

He added: "I thought he was absolutely fantastic, he harried the defenders, he bullied them, won flick-ons, held the ball up, he did everything but score.

"[The chance he missed] was one of those chances that was maybe too easy and he's overthought it, or maybe he thought he was offside."

Dykes has scored six goals in 22 appearances for Scotland, started all three group games at last summer's Euros and, a year ago this week, began of run of scoring the winner for Scotland in four straight games, three of them 1-0 victories.

Beale added: "He's one of the leaders in our team and what the fans don't see is how big Lyndon is in that young dressing room and how he is around the building every day. If anyone's due a little bit of fortune it's Lyndon Dykes."

The Australia-born frontman has been linked with a move away from Loftus Road in this transfer window, with Blackburn Rovers rumoured to be potential admirers.

Beale is expecting activity at Loftus Road before the transfer window closes on Thursday, but hinted it was more likely to be additions to the squad rather than departures.

"I'm very hopeful in terms of the incomings, we're waiting for one or two things in the background, there's nothing immediate in terms of outgoings though. We're in a good place," he said.