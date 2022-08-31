Close menu

Wolves complete signing of Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart for £15m

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments24

Breaking news

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, after the clubs agreed a fee of 18m euros (£15.4m) plus add-ons.

The move is subject to a visa and work permit being obtained.

"I'm really thankful and happy to be here. It was the club that wanted me the most in the end," said Kalajdzic, who has 15 caps for his country.

"In my career, at my age, it's important to feel where the next step is and, in the end, I had the feeling Wolverhampton is the best step for my development.

"I had good talks with the coaches, and I met some players from the team. Everyone was so kind and so nice.

"I know that I won't regret my decision because the people were all so kind, they welcomed me and I'm looking forward to playing as soon as possible."

More to follow.

How to follow Wolves on the BBC bannerWolves banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Jim Hopper, today at 11:56

    Good luck to him

    As he has given up Champions League Football to join a club that's not in any European competition does that mean he has only gone there for the money?

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 11:54

    “Knock it up to the big fella”…..

  • Comment posted by Weez keys these keys, today at 11:48

    Stefan Maierhofer regen. Didn't work out well with him at Molineux.

  • Comment posted by Windy M, today at 11:48

    I hope he can speak a little bit of Portuguese...

  • Comment posted by David and Ceri, today at 11:44

    Really hope he does well and bangs goals in.. I fear this is Bruno's last dance if not.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 11:44

    At 6 foot 7, would like to see him up against Lisandro Martinez.

  • Comment posted by Marx, today at 11:41

    Good luck to him. Hopefully he doesn't speak English and won't understand the toxic welcome

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      If he does speak English it won't help.

      Have you heard the brummie accent? Incomprehensible northern gibberish.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 11:39

    The more strikers the more possibility of goals. Wolves are not tight with the purse. Well run club.

  • Comment posted by mudtree, today at 11:37

    Glitch in the matrix as Wolves sign a non-Portuguese player

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 11:54

      BBC123 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:36

    Decent signing, he might even keep Wolves up.

    Based on the zero times I've watched Bundesliga games I can see him scoring 20+, he'll be the pride of Birmingham if he does

    • Reply posted by Mr and MrsPloppy, today at 11:50

      Mr and MrsPloppy replied:
      just to clarify...Wolverhampton isn't Birmingham?>.....

  • Comment posted by Bristol7, today at 11:36

    Another unknown soldier bought for a fortune by a PL club. PL clubs fleece their own fans. Sky fleeces the viewers with its fees and its countless adds etc… And with that money, the PL clubs buy second class players for a fortune making continental who sell these players laugh their heads of. At sone point it’d be nice if football could be football again instead of a money making machine.

    • Reply posted by michaelcapper, today at 11:39

      michaelcapper replied:
      He is unknown to you I have heard of him and is pretty well regarded the major concern for him is his injuries and probably the reason a bigger club didn’t get him.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 11:35

    5 years is a long time hopefully he doesn't turn out to be a donkey and Wolves spend 4 years loaning him out, still at least Wolves are have signed a player

  • Comment posted by DAVE, today at 11:35

    tall

  • Comment posted by lilu, today at 11:35

    They actually signed someone?

  • Comment posted by Simulations, today at 11:33

    Who?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:56

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Sasa Kalajdzic, says it right there.

  • Comment posted by Davehedgehog, today at 11:33

    Looking forward to him not scoring in the Portugal second team.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport