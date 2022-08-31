Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, after the clubs agreed a fee of 18m euros (£15.4m) plus add-ons.

The move is subject to a visa and work permit being obtained.

"I'm really thankful and happy to be here. It was the club that wanted me the most in the end," said Kalajdzic, who has 15 caps for his country.

"In my career, at my age, it's important to feel where the next step is and, in the end, I had the feeling Wolverhampton is the best step for my development.

"I had good talks with the coaches, and I met some players from the team. Everyone was so kind and so nice.

"I know that I won't regret my decision because the people were all so kind, they welcomed me and I'm looking forward to playing as soon as possible."

