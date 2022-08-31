Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Josh Martin has made 16 first-team appearances for Norwich, scoring once

Barnsley have signed winger Josh Martin on loan from Championship side Norwich City for the rest of the season.

The deal for the 20-year-old also gives the Tykes an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

Martin had loan spells at Doncaster and MK Dons last season, playing 32 games and scoring four goals for Rovers.

Barnsley are 16th in League One, having won two of their six games under boss Michael Duff, who was appointed in June, since last season's relegation.

They next face a South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

"I like to think I have a strong work ethic and I want to express myself with the ball, to try and help push the club forward this season," said Martin.

