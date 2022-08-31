Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Vincent Kompany has led Burnley to four victories from eight matches in all competitons this season

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says he will not get carried away by results after their victory against Millwall put them third in the Championship.

Tuesday's win was the Clarets' first at home since Kompany took over as manager earlier this summer.

His side are now unbeaten in four league games and have scored 11 goals in that period.

"It was solid and I hope the fans are happy with what they saw," Kompany told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It's the best thing to get results and learn, but I'm all about progression, I don't get carried away when we win or lose.

"I believe in consistency so what the players have to do is a set number of tasks for each phase of the game and if they learn and get used to it, they will improve the team and themselves."

Burnley lost goalkeeper Arijanet Muric after 68 minutes with a shoulder injury, but substitute keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell saw out a clean sheet against Millwall.

Kompany added: "I hope there's no structural damage. He's been terrific for us so hopefully he'll be back very soon.

"It's only six days ago he [Peacock-Farrell] played against Shrewsbury and he played really well.

"Every position needs competition and when we put Bailey on we don't have any different expectations than when we put Arijanet on. It's just the choices I have to make and I'm happy to make those choices."