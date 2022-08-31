Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry drew 0-0 with Shamrock Rovers in their most recent meeting earlier this month at the Brandywell

The League of Ireland's current top two sides will meet in the FAI Cup quarter-finals after Derry City were drawn against Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops currently lead Derry by seven points at the top of Premier Division table and also have a game in hand on the Candystripes.

Others ties see Shelbourne at home to Bohemians, Waterford v Dundalk and Treaty United up against UCD.

The quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of 16-18 September.

Derry's most recent encounter with Rovers saw the sides playing out a 0-0 draw at the Brandywell three weeks ago.

The Candystripes earned a 2-1 home win over Stephen Bradley's champions back in February which is Derry's sole win in the last 16 meetings between the clubs, with Rovers avenging that as they defeated Ruaidhri Higgins' side 1-0 at Tallaght Stadium in May.