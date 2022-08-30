Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Onel Hernandez has scored 10 goals in 106 league appearances for Norwich City

Onel Hernandez described Norwich City as "the club that changed my life" after scoring the winner in Tuesday's victory at Birmingham City.

The Cuban joined the Canaries in 2018 but spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and then Birmingham.

He has been given a fresh start by boss Dean Smith this term, but often as an impact substitute in league games.

"I love Norwich, I don't want to move away, I would stay there forever," the 29-year-old told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Every opportunity I get, if it's 10 or 90 (minutes), I give more than 100% because it is the club that changed my life.

"I played in Germany and Germany wasn't so good, and I'm very thankful for the opportunity (sporting director) Stuart (Webber) gave me here."

Hernandez's goal at St Andrew's was his first for Norwich since a 4-2 FA Cup win at Preston North End in January 2020 and lifted them up to second place in the Championship.

And the forward believes the time he spent away from the club last season has helped him get on Smith's wave length, having moved to Carrow Road when Daniel Farke was in charge.

"When I went on loan I met a lot of new managers like Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder and Lee Bowyer and the good thing is they are all English," he said.

"Compared to Dean, it was completely different - but when I came to the UK, I always loved English managers, to work with them and with Dean Smith as well.

"They speak to me so much, they explain to me what I can do better and it's very important for a player when you get their trust and, I'm 29, they can make you better."

Hernandez believes Norwich have a squad capable of mounting a challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League.

"We have so many options, so many good players, and I would say that everything is possible this year," he added.

"We just have to keep working because the league is tough, working as a team, that's very important and we've got that, we've got a good team spirit."