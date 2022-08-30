Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Dundee United striker Duncan Ferguson, who left his Everton coaching role in July, would be interested in speaking to the Tannadice club about a sensational return as sacked head coach Jack Ross' replacement. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Alfredo Morelos has improved his attitude and work ethic and will be "important for us in the next months and this season" after showdown talks with the striker following his recent omission from the squad amid fitness and mentality concerns. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, who has reportedly attracted interest from clubs including Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, says he is "chilled" about his future but will be relieved when the transfer window closes on Thursday. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has described Jack Ross' sacking by Dundee United after just seven games as "sad", and says it is indicative of the lack of patience now afforded to managers. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Hibs are in talks with Swindon over a move for 25-year-old striker Harry McKirdy as manager Lee Johnson looks to bolster his forward line before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland defender Jack Hendry is pondering a loan move to Serie A newcomers Cremonese, with Augsburg and English Championship sides also in the running for the 25-year-old, who has fallen out of favour at Belgian champions Club Bruges. (Daily Mail) external-link

Aberdeen are set to miss out on a move for Connor Ronan as the Irish midfielder is expected to remain at Wolves until at least January. (Press & Journal - subscription required) external-link

Brighton hope to sign Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour from Chelsea before the transfer deadline. (Daily Mail) external-link