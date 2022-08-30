Close menu

Tony Mowbray: Sunderland appoint former West Brom and Blackburn manager as boss

Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray won 108 of his 267 games in charge of Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland have appointed former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 58-year-old replaces Alex Neil after he left to take over at Championship rivals Stoke City on Sunday.

Mowbray will be in charge of the Black Cats for the first time in Wednesday's trip to Rotherham.

He had been out of the game since leaving Blackburn after five years at the end of last season.

"I grew up in the North East and I always remember my experiences at Roker Park with great fondness - the emotion, passion and size of Sunderland," Mowbray told the club website.

"This is a huge opportunity to continue the good work that has taken place over the past two years and I hope the supporters can see that this football club is on its way back."

Mowbray started his managerial career with Hibernian before spells with West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

He left Blackburn in May after they opted not to offer him a new contract and said that he needed to improve his "work-life balance".

Neil had guided Sunderland to promotion back to the Championship through the League One play-offs last season having replaced Lee Johnson in February.

The former Norwich and Preston boss extended his deal with the Black Cats in the summer but a clause allowed him to talk to other clubs if approached and he ultimately opted to take the Potters job.

"It is a journey - I've just come from Blackburn Rovers and like here, it was a rebuilding process - but we want to win and we will be aggressive," Mowbray added.

"The players must understand what they are fighting for because they are the standard-bearers for the city and win, lose or draw, we must ensure those who come to watch us see a team that gives everything in every game."

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 22:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 22:50

    The long lost Chuckle Brother is back!

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 22:49

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 22:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Weez keys these keys, today at 22:47

    Could've got Jack Ross

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 22:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 22:45

    Why????

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 22:45

    He’ll help stabilise the club.
    Not going to get you promotion though

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 22:45

    Oh no, Mogga! What have you done?!!!

  • Comment posted by Abanaazer, today at 22:43

    Scott Parker would have been a much better choice

  • Comment posted by ROBBIEG, today at 22:42

    I have been out of the country on work business so was unable to comment on Norwich/ the Scotsman's departure and whilst I have read a lot of the comments there is nothing I can add that hasn't already been said.

    Mowbray certainly wasn't my first choice however he fits the blueprint and I am yet to read a bad word from Boro or Blackburn on social media so let's give him chance.

    • Reply posted by YorkCity84, today at 22:50

      YorkCity84 replied:
      Thanks for the personal update, can you let us know what you’ve got on next week?

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 22:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SamTheMan, today at 22:41

    Hopefully there will be a Tyne Wear derby in the next few years, 5under1and will get annihilated.

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, today at 22:45

      ROBBIEG replied:
      Well if we do it will be the first time in nine attempts.

      Perhaps you may even make inroads to the 4-15 goal difference as well.😀😀

  • Comment posted by Russell1970, today at 22:40

    The Manager with the least personality of the Century. He makes a Daley sound exciting

    • Reply posted by Russell1970, today at 22:42

      Russell1970 replied:
      A Dalek sound exciting

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 22:39

    Good lord Sunderland fans what on earth have you done to deserve this? He is a journey man manager. Presumably appointed so you don’t get relegated but have to watch bland boring unimaginative football until he eventually gets sacked.

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, today at 22:46

      ROBBIEG replied:
      Strangely enough though he has gradually improved Blackburn over the past four years and developed half a dozen players now playing in the Premier League

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 22:38

    Why not Ole Gunnar?

  • Comment posted by roverman, today at 22:38

    As a Blackburn fan. Bwaaahaa terrible appointment

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, today at 22:48

      ROBBIEG replied:
      He improved your side immediately after the two joke appointments Coyle and Lambert you previously had.

  • Comment posted by farmerthorne, today at 22:37

    Won’t be there at the end of the season…. Alex Neil joining a smaller club lower in the league tells you there are serious issues at the club

  • Comment posted by Henna58, today at 22:36

    Rotherhams trip to Sunderland

