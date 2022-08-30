Tony Mowbray won 108 of his 267 games in charge of Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland have appointed former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 58-year-old replaces Alex Neil after he left to take over at Championship rivals Stoke City on Sunday.

Mowbray will be in charge of the Black Cats for the first time in Wednesday's trip to Rotherham.

He had been out of the game since leaving Blackburn after five years at the end of last season.

"I grew up in the North East and I always remember my experiences at Roker Park with great fondness - the emotion, passion and size of Sunderland," Mowbray told the club website.

"This is a huge opportunity to continue the good work that has taken place over the past two years and I hope the supporters can see that this football club is on its way back."

Mowbray started his managerial career with Hibernian before spells with West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

He left Blackburn in May after they opted not to offer him a new contract and said that he needed to improve his "work-life balance".

Neil had guided Sunderland to promotion back to the Championship through the League One play-offs last season having replaced Lee Johnson in February.

The former Norwich and Preston boss extended his deal with the Black Cats in the summer but a clause allowed him to talk to other clubs if approached and he ultimately opted to take the Potters job.

"It is a journey - I've just come from Blackburn Rovers and like here, it was a rebuilding process - but we want to win and we will be aggressive," Mowbray added.

"The players must understand what they are fighting for because they are the standard-bearers for the city and win, lose or draw, we must ensure those who come to watch us see a team that gives everything in every game."