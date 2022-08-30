Close menu

Tony Mowbray: Sunderland appoint former West Brom and Blackburn manager as boss

Last updated on .From the section Sunderlandcomments90

Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray won 108 of his 267 games in charge of Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland have appointed former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 58-year-old replaces Alex Neil after he left to take over at Championship rivals Stoke City on Sunday.

Mowbray will be in charge of the Black Cats for the first time in Wednesday's trip to Rotherham.

He had been out of the game since leaving Blackburn after five years at the end of last season.

"I grew up in the North East and I always remember my experiences at Roker Park with great fondness - the emotion, passion and size of Sunderland," Mowbray told the club website.

"This is a huge opportunity to continue the good work that has taken place over the past two years and I hope the supporters can see that this football club is on its way back."

Mowbray started his managerial career with Hibernian before spells with West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

He left Blackburn in May after they opted not to offer him a new contract and said that he needed to improve his "work-life balance".

Neil had guided Sunderland to promotion back to the Championship through the League One play-offs last season having replaced Lee Johnson in February.

The former Norwich and Preston boss extended his deal with the Black Cats in the summer but a clause allowed him to talk to other clubs if approached and he ultimately opted to take the Potters job.

"It is a journey - I've just come from Blackburn Rovers and like here, it was a rebuilding process - but we want to win and we will be aggressive," Mowbray added.

"The players must understand what they are fighting for because they are the standard-bearers for the city and win, lose or draw, we must ensure those who come to watch us see a team that gives everything in every game."

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by Carl, today at 23:32

    Nothing against Tony but it is a really uninspired appointment. I'm not a Sunderland fan, just a fan of football, surely there's an up & coming coach who'd get the fans excited

  • Comment posted by BillyL, today at 23:29

    Desperate!!! At least Mr Warnock can stay retired; now that would have been a disaster.
    Why is it that these merry-go-round useless coaches can still attract appointments.
    Shackleton was right about directors. He could have added journalists, pundits, agents, commentators of all types and most of all 'useless journeyman coaches'.
    I'm hanging up my scarf.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 23:28

    A pretty mundane appointment for a club whose best days were in the 1800's

    • Reply posted by BillyL, today at 23:32

      BillyL replied:
      I think you mean 1930s. Come on get it right.

  • Comment posted by Golden_Nuggets, today at 23:28

    Very underwhelming, a pensioner past his sell by date.

  • Comment posted by Howard Russon, today at 23:23

    I thought Tony did a great job at Blackburn. He seems a very good choice for Sunderland. I wish him well

  • Comment posted by Neil Desperandum, today at 23:20

    The timing of Neil's exit was terrible and left Sunderland in the mire - 24 hours before a game against the promotion favourites. There is also the transfer window closing and a match against Rotherham tomorrow. The main thing was to get a coach in quickly, somebody who knows this division inside out. Tony Mowbray was by far the best person available at such short notice.

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, today at 23:24

      ROBBIEG replied:
      I wish a few more had your common sense and realism.

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 23:14

    Tony Mowbray🤣Proving again they will always be in Newcastle United’s shadow. More so now than ever before

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, today at 23:23

      ROBBIEG replied:
      ........but you still cannot resist a swipe to prove we live rent free in your heads.

      Whenever you go into SJP the £10 in your wallet buys the same as it does in Sunderland.

      The £300 watch you wear tells the same time as a £10 one.

      The hole in the ground that both you and I wi!l eventually be lowered into will be the same size

      Basically you are not and never will be any better than myself.

  • Comment posted by Thunder Lips, today at 23:10

    Good luck Mogga. (Not for Monday night tho) Boro fan here.

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 23:10

    Best of luck to big Mogga.

  • Comment posted by budthepolicehorse, today at 23:09

    Mowbray must be mad going there.

    • Reply posted by Ella, today at 23:22

      Ella replied:
      Keyboard warrior 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 23:04

    I’d rather listen to a team talk from my PE teacher. Dinosaur

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 23:04

    I,m a Leicester City fan but I am wondering WHY on earth would you go to Stoke City when your manager of Sunderland on a new 5 year contract and on a roll following promotion via a Wembley play off final win...I am confused!...Stoke City !!!!??? ....I mean, Stoke City !!!!??

    • Reply posted by Ella, today at 23:08

      Ella replied:
      He wasn’t on a 5 year contract at all. He was 3 months into a yearly rolling contract. That’s why he left for Stoke City. Financial security and a few million in his pension pot. You’d do the same

  • Comment posted by MK_Hatter, today at 23:01

    Should have waited for Scott Parker.

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, today at 23:03

      ROBBIEG replied:
      Waiting was something Sunderland could not afford to do.

  • Comment posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 23:00

    Wow. Hard to view this as an exciting appointment.

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, today at 23:04

      ROBBIEG replied:
      It is an appointment based on stability rather than excitement.

  • Comment posted by tomaney, today at 23:00

    He 's a decent bloke with decent values ....who knows.......might be refreshing

  • Comment posted by cliffbayfan, today at 22:57

    Good luck…the old timer’s merry go round….be gone before end of season…..for goodness sake go for youth.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 22:55

    Hope he has a very long contract

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, today at 23:05

      ROBBIEG replied:
      30/06/2024

  • Comment posted by mr stealhammer, today at 22:53

    tony mowbray's afc sunderland

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 22:52

    Sunderland on the up,exciting times for Newcastle fans

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 22:52

    Sensible appointment.
    I see the clowns’ bandwagon is rolling as usual.

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, today at 23:02

      ROBBIEG replied:
      Indeed.I do wonder if some of these peop!e know how many beans add up to five.

      Not the most sexiest of appointments but for many reasons including 800 games as manager, development of the young players into Premier League regulars and the fact it was absolutely CRITICAL we swiftly replaced the former Norwich and PNE manager quickly made Mogga a fit.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport