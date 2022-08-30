Last updated on .From the section Irish

John McGovern got Newry's opening two goals

Newry City stunned Glenavon with three goals in the opening 15 minutes helping them to a 5-1 win and their first points of the Irish Premiership season.

A John McGovern double was followed by a third from Daniel Hughes to give the newly-promoted side a 3-0 lead at the break.

Declan Carville added a fourth with Josh Doyle getting a consolation for the hosts before James Teelan rounded off the scoring on a memorable night for Darren Mullen's men.

They had lost all of their opening three matches on their return to the top flight after winning the Championship last season.

Glenavon, meanwhile, had claimed their first win of the season with an impressive victory over Coleraine at the weekend, but rarely looked like recovering from Newry's impressive start.

More to follow.