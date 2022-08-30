Last updated on .From the section Championship

Luton boss Nathan Jones (2nd L), who was born in the Rhondda, grew up as a Cardiff City fan

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones says he apologises if he offended anyone after heated words were exchanged between him and Cardiff manager Steve Morison.

The Hatters beat the Bluebirds 2-1 on Tuesday night, and Jones initially celebrated before approaching Morison for a handshake after full time.

The Cardiff boss said he expected "a little bit of decorum" from Jones.

"I'm a passionate guy, sometimes I get carried away, so if I offended anyone I apologise," said Jones.

"I don't mean to do that, I'm just passionate about my football club and what we do.

"Maybe I shouldn't have, but I apologise and it wasn't meant in any malice.

"It was literally five or six seconds after the final whistle when I was emotional."

"Sometimes these things happen, me and Steve [Morison] have never had a conversation.

"But we'll speak now, we'll have a drink now and if there are any issues we'll deal with them then."

Morison said he "would never do" what Jones did, but insisted the words exchanged were not heated.

"It wasn't a confrontation," said Morison.

"I shook his hand after standing there as you do at the end of the game.

"I just asked if he could have a little bit of decorum, do the celebrating afterwards.

"Shake your opponents hand, say well done, then go do a lap of honour, I don't really care."

When asked what Jones said to him, Morison replied: "He just said, 'Who are you? It's just about winning'.

"From my point of view I think you do the respect stuff at the start and at the end, I would never do that.

"But it was just his reaction, heat of the moment."