Anthony Forde was one of seven players to join Wrexham for the 2022-23 season.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is satisfied with his squad, but has not ruled out making loan signings after the transfer window closes.

The Dragons are second in the National League following Tuesday's 3-1 win over Gateshead.

World football's governing body Fifa earlier this month gave the club dispensation to be able to sign players throughout this season.

"The great thing for us now is that we can do the loans," Parkinson said.

"It levels the playing field so we can sit back and look at the loan market and use that if we feel right.

"You never say never because something can always happen with 24 hours to go, but it takes the pressure off in terms of looking at that loan market."

Wrexham, as a Welsh club, had been bound by the transfer window unlike their fellow sides in the National League.

Fifa's dispensation will allow time for a permanent solution to be identified with the National League.

Wrexham secured their third successive win in the National League with the win over 10-man Gateshead.

Parkinson's side are a point behind leaders Chesterfield ahead of Saturday's game at newly promoted Dorking Wanderers.

"The points tally is good, we've had one defeat which we've spoken plenty about and I still think we'll keep improving," Parkinson added.

"I really do believe that. I think we're going to get better and there's more to come from several players."