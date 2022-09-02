Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 2 September

Caernarfon Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 19:45 BST: Airbus are the only side without a point this season, losing all four games so far including a 3-1 defeat at home to neighbours Flint during the week. Caernarfon also lost on Tuesday evening, dropping down to sixth after a 2-1 loss at Newtown.

Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town; 20:00 BST: Aberystwyth will be looking to halt a losing run having lost their last three games and to move out of the bottom two while Bala have made a stuttering start with only one win from their opening four games and were beaten at Connnah's Quay in midweek.

Saturday, 3 September

Cardiff Met v Flint Town United; 14:30 BST: Cardiff Met are the Cymru Premier's top scorers after four games, with Tuesday's 3-0 win over Pontypridd taking their tally to 10. Flint, who have played all games away from home so far due to work on the Cae-y-Castell pitch, moved up to third after their win at Airbus - their third win in four games.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Penybont moved up to fourth after their third win in four games with victory over Haverfordwest while Connah's Quay's 1-0 win over Bala, their second victory of the campaign, took Neil Gibson's side up to seventh.

Haverfordwest County v Newtown; 14:30 BST: There were contrasting fortunes for both sides in midweek. County suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 3-2 at Penybont to drop down to fifth while Newtown enjoyed their first win of the league campaign with victory over Caernarfon and saw them move up to eighth,

Pontypridd United v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: The New Saints moved to the top of the Cymru Premier after maintaining their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory at Aberystwyth Town on Tuesday while Pontypridd lost 3-0 at Cardiff Met on the same evening.