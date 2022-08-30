Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

I felt for Parker after sacking - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to "risk a bit more" in the transfer market as they continue to look for a midfielder.

Striker Darwin Nunez is their only summer signing likely to be a first-team regular, with teenagers Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay coming from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively.

"From time to time, I would be ready to risk a bit more but I don't decide that and that's fine," Liverpool boss Klopp said.

"We try everything until the deadline."

The transfer window closes on Thursday at 23:00 BST.

Klopp was not overly happy when he was asked if he has been adequately backed by owners Fenway Sports Group.

"What I don't like is if I say now 'I'm not sure' then you make a big thing of it," he said. "What does it mean 'backed'?

"Is it always easy? No. Do we discuss this kind of things in public? Of course not."

Liverpool have had injury problems at the start of the season, but Curtis Jones, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Caoimhin Kelleher and Ramsay are all close to returns.

Klopp said: "There's still time but when it's over and whether someone signs or not, I'll be really happy about it because we can stop thinking about it and just focus on the squad and team we have.

"The closer we get to the last minute, the more unlikely it gets. We are not out but it's really difficult."