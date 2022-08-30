Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Chelsea are set to spend in the region of £70m to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says Wesley Fofana's protracted move to Chelsea is impacting the "environment and stability" at the club.

The Foxes recently reached a 'verbal agreement' with the Blues external-link over the transfer of the French defender.

Fofana, 21, has not featured in either of Leicester's last two Premier League games.

"We have talented players but it doesn't count for anything if you are not together," Rodgers said.

"Any environment where you can develop has to be stable. That is always something you have to enforce as a coach. Once the window shuts, it will settle everything down."

Bottom-of-the-table Leicester have only signed goalkeeper Alex Smithies so far this summer, while James Maddison and Youri Tielemans have also been linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium.

Belgium midfielder Tielemans is one of several Foxes players whose contracts are due to expire next summer.

"This window has been a very challenging one," continued Rodgers. "Players who maybe thought they were moving on are not.

"[Then there's] us hoping to get players in to improve and help - obviously that hasn't been done."

The Foxes welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium on Thursday looking to record their first Premier League victory of the campaign.

The Red Devils have recovered from a poor start to win their last two league games under new Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

"Erik is adapting to the country and the league, he will understand very quickly that the tempo and intensity will be different from where he's come from," said Rodgers.

"He'll need time to bring in the players he wants and time to put in place his philosophy. In the modern game that can be difficult but I'm sure he'll do very well."