Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Sammy Chung was only the second Anglo-Chinese professional player in English football

Former Wolves manager Sammy Chung has died at the age of 90.

Chung made more than 300 appearances as a player for Reading, Norwich and Watford between 1953 and 1965.

As Bill McGarry's assistant, Chung helped Wolves to League Cup success in 1974 and the Uefa Cup final in 1972.

He spent two years in charge from 1976 after their relegation and led them to the Second Division title, later managing Doncaster from 1994-96.

A striker, Chung started a 12-year professional career at Reading in 1953 and finished his career at Watford.

Having been handed the managerial role at Wolves, he kept them up in the top flight after promotion, departing in November 1978 after overseeing 41 victories in 107 matches as boss.

Chung went on to manage Tamworth and Doncaster, and coached in the United Arab Emirates and as a director of football in Barbados.

In a statement Wolves said that Chung died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday following a long illness.