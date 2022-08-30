Spurs defender Reguilon loaned to Atletico Madrid

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Sergio Reguilon has played 67 times in all competitions in his two seasons at Tottenham.

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old left-back joined Spurs for an undisclosed fee from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020.

The Spain international made 25 Premier League appearances last season but has not featured this term and underwent groin surgery last week.

Atletico said the player - who had been a target for Fulham and Lazio - would continue his rehabilitation in Spain.

Earlier this week Atletico sent their Brazilian international left-back, Renan Lodi, on loan to Nottingham Forest.