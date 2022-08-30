Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County use Spytty Stadium as their training facility

Newport County have reported a break-in at their training facility at Spytty Stadium.

The League Two side believe the incident happened sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Newport say items taken include: "Computer equipment, TVs, medical equipment and playing shirts. In addition, personal items belonging to staff and players were also stolen."

The club have appealed for anyone with information external-link to come forward.

Newport County play their competitive matches across the city at Rodney Parade but are away at Exeter City on Tuesday evening in the EFL Trophy.