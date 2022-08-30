Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manuel Akanji has yet to play for Dortmund this season

Manchester City are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund about signing Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji.

No deal for Akanji has been agreed but the 27-year-old is likely to cost about £15m.

Akanji, who joined Dortmund from Basel in 2018, has entered the final year of his contract.

With Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake both injured, City boss Pep Guardiola feels he needs another central defender.

Akanji has played 158 times for Dortmund, helping them to the 2021 German Cup alongside now City striker Erling Haaland.

He has yet to play this season for the Bundesliga club.