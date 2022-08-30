Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Bez Lubala has made one appearance for Blackpool this season

Colchester United have signed winger Bez Lubala on loan from Championship side Blackpool.

The 24-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the U's.

He began his career with Birmingham and spent a season with Crawley Town before signing for the Seasiders in the summer of 2020.

Lubala has made 21 appearances for Blackpool in all competitions and also had a loan spell at Northampton Town in the second half of last season.

He could make his debut for Wayne Brown's Colchester in Saturday's League Two game against Hartlepool United.

