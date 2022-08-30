Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Liam Boyce was injured in an attempted tackle on St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips

Hearts striker Liam Boyce will be out for "a number of months" after rupturing his cruciate ligament in Sunday's league win over St Johnstone.

The Northern Ireland international was taken off on a stretcher in the first half and boss Robbie Neilson hopes he can return before the season ends.

Centre-back Kye Rowles will miss six to eight weeks after breaking a bone in his foot during the same match.

Neilson is now actively seeking new signings before Thursday's deadline.

He says it is likely to be loan deals rather than permanent moves.

Boyce, 31, was Hearts' top scorer in the past two seasons and netted his first of the new campaign at the weekend.

"Liam's ruptured his cruciate so he's going to be out for a number of months, which is hugely disappointing," Neilson confirmed. "I would definitely hope to see him back before the end of the season.

"He did his cruciate in the opposite knee and was back within six months so the hope is that it's similar for this one.

"It will be extremely difficult to replace Liam because he was our top scorer last season and is a key part of the squad but we have to try and do that."

Australia defender Rowles, 24, has made an impressive start to his Tynecastle career since arriving from Central Coast Mariners this summer.

He landed awkwardly after heading Hearts level at 1-1 on Sunday and the damage is now confirmed as a broken metatarsal, but Neilson says it won't jeopardise his World Cup hopes.

"He should be back in time to get a number of games in before the World Cup and I would expect him still to be in the squad because he's done extremely well for Australia and for us," he added.

"Hopefully he'll only be out for six weeks."

There was some positivity on the injury front, with Neilson confirming that Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett and Nathaniel Atkinson are all in contention to feature in Wednesday's League Cup tie against Kilmarnock.