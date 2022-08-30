Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Liam Boyce was injured in an attempted tackle on St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips

Hearts striker Liam Boyce will be out long term after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in Sunday's Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone.

The Northern Ireland international was taken off on a stretcher in the first half and boss Robbie Neilson hopes he can return before the season ends.

Centre-back Kye Rowles will miss "six to eight weeks" after breaking a bone in his foot during the same match.

Neilson is now actively seeking new signings before Thursday's deadline.

He says it is likely to be loan deals rather than permanent moves.

Boyce, 31, was Hearts' top scorer last season with 16 goals and netted his first of the new campaign at the weekend.

Australia defender Rowles, 24, has made an impressive start to his Tynecastle career since arriving from Central Coast Mariners this summer.

He landed awkwardly after heading Hearts level at 1-1 on Sunday and the damage is now confirmed as a broken metatarsal.