Anass Zaroury: Burnley sign Belgium Under-21 winger on four-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Burnley
Burnley have signed Belgium Under-21 international winger Anass Zaroury from Charleroi on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Zaroury moved to Charleroi last year from fellow Belgian club Lommel.
The 21-year-old, who has played for his country from under-17 to under-21 level, has scored 14 goals in 77 senior appearances.
"The project here is clear and I can't wait to get started here now," he told the club's official website.
"I'm very happy, very excited. It's the first time I have moved to another country to play football."
Zaroury is Clarets boss Vincent Kompany's 14th signing of the summer and joins a side who are sixth in the Championship, having won two of their six games this term.
"Anass is an exciting young talent. He's a player that can run and work hard for the team, whilst carrying great skill and goal threat," Kompany added.
