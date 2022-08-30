Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Rolando Aarons, right, has return to Mothewell for a second loan spell

Jamaica winger Rolando Aarons has rejoined Motherwell on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old previously made eight appearances, scoring once, on loan from Newcastle United in 2020 before the Covid-enforced shutdown.

"Rolando is a target I had earmarked even before I got the job as I saw first-hand his qualities and potential when he was last here," said manager Steven Hammell.

"He's a player with so much to offer.

"He has pace, he's direct with a lot of energy and will give us more options on either the left or right flank.

"He's had a frustrating time with injuries in the last year or so and just needs to get back playing regularly again. We think Motherwell is the perfect platform for him to do that."

Aarons emerged from Bristol City's youth system to join Newcastle, where he played 27 games and spent time on loan at Verona, Slovan Liberec, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe as well as Motherwell.

He moved to Huddersfield on a permanent deal in January 2021 but a cruciate knee ligament injury restricted him to just one appearance last season.

