Amanda Staveley (right) fronted the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium which took over Newcastle United

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men had been arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail. external-link

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."