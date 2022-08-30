Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Jack Ross has been sacked as Dundee United head coach following Sunday's 9-0 hammering by Celtic - just his seventh game in charge.

The record home defeat for United was the club's fifth successive loss, a run that includes a 7-0 Europa Conference qualifying defeat away to AZ Alkmaar.

Ross departs after only 10 weeks in the job with United two points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

United confirmed he has been "relieved of his duties with immediate effect".

Liam Fox takes interim charge, with the Tannadice side visiting Livingston for a League Cup last-16 tie on Wednesday, and the club say they will issue no further comment at this stage.

Former St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian manager Ross, 46, was appointed in June to succeed Tam Courts, who led United to fourth place last season and secured European football for the first time in a decade before joining Budapest Honved.

United's sole league point from five matches this season came at Kilmarnock on opening day. And Ross' exit in the wake of the humiliating loss to Celtic leaves the club seeking a fifth manager in four years under American owner Mark Ogren.

Speaking after that defeat, Ross insisted he was determined to fight on and "put things right" - but United have now taken decisive action.

