Rangers are linked with a move for midfielder Ross Barkley, who is a free agent after having his Chelsea contract terminated. (Times Scotland, print edition)

Alfredo Morelos' agent has contacted Fenerbache over a potential move for the Rangers striker before Thursday's transfer deadline, according to reports in Turkey. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic are back in for 17-year-old St Mirren midfielder Dylan Reid, who turned down an offer from the Parkhead club this summer, and a six-figure deal could now be thrashed out. (Sun) external-link

Hearts fear Liam Boyce suffered a season-ending cruciate knee ligament injury in Sunday's win over St Johnstone that will keep him out for nine months. (Sun) external-link

Leeds United are considering whether to revive their interest in long-time target Ryan Kent, with the Rangers winger now into the final year of his contract. (Daily Mail) external-link

USA boss Gregg Berhalter will fly into Glasgow to attend Saturday's Old Firm derby and assess three World Cup hopefuls - Rangers pair James Sands and Malik Tillman and Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski - who is second in the Premiership goal charts with five - has been challenged by manager Jim Goodwin to finish as the league's top scorer this season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibs are set to keep defender Kyle McClelland, who had been primed for a loan move, to provide cover after Rocky Bushiri was ruled out injured for two months. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Defender Andrew Considine insists St Johnstone are "more than capable" of finishing as high as fourth in the Premiership this season. (Courier) external-link

Scottish lower-league clubs fear the soaring price of energy bills this winter could inflict a financial crisis similar to the Covid lock-out, says Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy. (Daily Mail, print edition)