Armstrong Okoflex (left) played the final eight minutes of West Ham's 3-0 win at Viborg on 25 August

Swansea City are set to sign West Ham United winger Armstrong Okoflex on a season-long loan.

Okoflex, 20, made his Hammers debut in the Europa Conference League win over Viborg last week.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international joined West Ham in 2021 after his contract at Celtic expired.

Okoflex made two senior Celtic appearances in 2020-21, and will now hope to gain first-team experience in the Championship.

The Dublin-born forward, who can also operate in a more central role, was on the books at Arsenal before moving to Celtic in 2018.

Okoflex scored 18 goals in 29 appearances for West Ham's under-23 side in 2021-22, and was involved in David Moyes' senior squad on 13 occasions last season without making an appearance.