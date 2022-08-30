Keith Hill won three of his 39 matches in charge of Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United have sacked manager Keith Hill with the club second from bottom of the National League.

The Iron were relegated from League Two last season after 72 years in the English Football League.

They won their first game of the season but have lost their subsequent five, with Hill's last game in charge being Monday's 2-0 home defeat by Halifax.

The club said a statement regarding an interim management team would be made "in due course".

In total the Iron won just three, and lost 27, of Hill's 39 matches in charge.

The former Rochdale and Barnsley boss replaced Neil Cox at Glanford Park in November 2021 but could do nothing to halt their slide out of the Football League.

They ended the campaign with a humbling 7-0 defeat by Bristol Rovers, after which Hill acknowledged that the "dynamics of the club have been terrible".

He told BBC Radio Humberside at the time: "The club need to show bravery. They can throw me under the bus if they want, like most clubs do - I got thrown under the bus [at Tranmere] last season and I got thrown under the bus at Bolton. You clean a club up and then you get thrown out.

"But it needs cleansing. It needs somebody like me to make sure there's a successful future."

Scunthorpe host sixth-placed Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Scunthorpe in perilous situation

Analysis - BBC Radio Humberside sports editor Mike White

The fact he's been sacked now might surprise some people because of the situation regarding the potential sale of the club. However, when you look at it they have lost five of their opening six games and it is a perilous situation.

Fans had seen Grimsby bounce straight back after being relegated to the National League but I think realistically people looked at what Scunthorpe were dealing with this season and it was going to be about stability. Right now, albeit only six games in, they have a bigger task than that on their hands.

In terms of a replacement, people are saying Nigel Adkins, who had great success here before, but I don't know if this is the right job for him with where the club is.