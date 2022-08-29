Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in 2020

Valencia say they have signed "one of the best strikers in the world" after announcing they have reached an agreement with Edinson Cavani.

The former Manchester United forward, 35, has agreed a deal until June 2024.

Cavani scored 12 Premier League goals in two seasons at United after joining from Paris St-Germain in October 2020.

"Throughout his career, he has lifted 25 trophies and he has celebrated goals everywhere he has played," said a Valencia statement.

"Edinson Cavani is one of the best strikers in the world as evidenced by his goalscoring records."

Valencia are 14th in La Liga after one win and one defeat from their first two games.