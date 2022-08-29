Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Aaron Pierre has played 270 league games in total, scoring 22 goals

Sutton United have signed free-agent defender Aaron Pierre.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since leaving Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season.

Pierre, a Grenada international, began his career at Brentford and had spells at Wycombe and Northampton before joining Shrewsbury in 2019.

"After the unfortunate injury to Ben Goodliffe this was an area where I felt I needed to strengthen and add competition," said manager Matt Gray.

"Aaron's a great age and highly experienced, and a real leader, and he's an excellent addition for the squad."

Details of Pierre's contract with Sutton have not been disclosed.

