Last updated on .From the section European Football

Thierry Henry joins Cesc Fabregas in becoming a shareholder of Italian side Como

Thierry Henry has been unveiled as a new shareholder of Italian Serie B side Como.

France and Arsenal legend Henry was introduced to the media at a press conference alongside CEO and former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise.

Como have risen from amateur football to Italy's second tier and signed Henry's former team-mate Cesc Fabregas earlier this month.

Fabregas, 35, has also become a shareholder of the club.

"It's a new chapter in my life," Henry told reporters.

"I know the love for football here. People come to visit for the town. People in France or Spain, they talk about the lake or the beauty of the town but now it's time to talk about the club."

Como are owned by Indonesian tobacco giants Djarum and were last in Serie A in 2003. After bankruptcy in 2016, the club has risen from the fourth tier and finished 13th in Serie B last season.

The specifics of Henry's role with the club remain unclear, with Wise saying: "Thierry is a shareholder and that's all I'm prepared to say. We want to understand his experiences and his ideas."

Having retired from playing in 2015, Henry, 45, is now assistant manager of the Belgium national team but said he "will come as much as I can" to Como.

The club also announced the signing of Patrick Cutrone from Wolves on Monday, while Wise stated that Serie A is the club's "long-term goal."