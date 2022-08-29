Close menu

Antony: Manchester United's £80m man who grew up in Sao Paulo's 'Little Hell'

By Marcus AlvesBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments91

Antony played for Ajax under now Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Antony played for Ajax under now Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Early in 2019, Antony could have chosen to go with Sao Paulo's first team on a US pre-season tour and feature against the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax. He didn't and that drastically changed his career forever.

Despite training with the senior squad in the previous months, the young winger did not hesitate when the board came up with the idea of sending him back instead to the under-20 team for the Copa Sao Paulo, Brazil's premier youth competition.

He would then announce himself to the footballing world, scoring four goals and providing six assists in the title-winning campaign.

When he returned to the first team, Antony's reputation within the club was no longer the same. He was not just another talented graduate anymore. He was the real deal.

"That was a turning point for him," former Sao Paulo executive director Alexandre Passaro tells BBC Sport. "Unlike other kids that refused to go back to the youth side and saw it as a demerit, he accepted it right away, even if it meant missing out on a trip that most of the players were looking forward to.

"He has always been a very humble lad and didn't care about that, only about how he could improve his performances. He would shine that season and become the player that we all admire now.

"Soon, Ajax were asking about him. They had offered €3m for him in 2018 and were willing to pay much more to take him to Amsterdam this time. We would end up selling him in the beginning of 2020, but making sure that we included a 20 per cent profit clause because we knew he would reach a high level."

Passaro couldn't have been more right.

Antony would hit the ground running for Ajax, contributing to 47 goals in all competitions and, after two seasons, convincing Manchester United to pay an initial fee of £80.75m, with a further £4.25m in add-ons, to secure his services.

The 22-year-old has become the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history, only behind Paul Pogba's move to United, Chelsea's signing of Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City's deal for Jack Grealish.

It's much more than he could have ever envisaged when he decided to skip a trip to the US in order to get more playing minutes.

"Real pressure was when I lived in a favela"

That Antony has got this far is testimony to his dedication and perseverance.

Having grown up in a favela called Inferninho (which translates as Little Hell), one of the most dangerous zones of Osasco, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, he would often see drug dealers, criminals running from the police and people getting killed near his house.

Unsurprisingly, after witnessing all that, nothing really scares him anymore. Not even the hunger that he had to endure early in his life while trying to make it as a footballer. Whenever he's asked about pressure in his career, the Brazil international can't help but to smile.

"Real pressure was when I lived in a favela and left for school at nine in the morning not sure whether I would be able to eat again until nine in the night. That's some pressure. Otherwise, we can all adapt," he said.

In his rise to the top, he has never forgotten about those who were with him since those days.

"We renewed his contract a few times at Sao Paulo and every single time he brought his entire family to the signature - his mother, his father, his brother, his sister, everyone. It was always about the family," recalls Passaro.

Antony and Neymar are expected to be team mates at the World Cup for Brazil in November
Antony and Neymar are expected to be team-mates at the World Cup for Brazil in November

"No, let the kid dribble and do his own thing!"

A much stronger footballer now, having gained seven kilos of muscle mass during the pandemic, Antony is set to be included in Brazil's squad for the World Cup in November.

Hailed by the Selecao boss Tite for his "velvet feet", he has also won over Neymar with his pace and dribbling skills. The PSG superstar even defended him during a South American qualifier when the winger was asked to pass the ball more. "No, let the kid dribble and do his own thing!" Neymar reacted on the pitch.

Antony has a similar confidence in the United manager Erik ten Hag after the pair worked together for two seasons at Ajax and he credits the Dutchman for his transformation into a much more clinical player.

They will have to conquer Old Trafford now to justify the price tag that made the Brazilian United's second most expensive signing.

"It may seem like he's just a 22-year-old boy, that things are moving too fast for him and he doesn't have much experience. But I can tell you one thing: every coach that works with him doesn't want to let him go. It has happened with Ten Hag, but with other coaches in Brazil like Andre Jardine and Tite," Passaro says.

"They have a different perception of Antony because they know the phenomenon that he is in the daily work, the absurd things that he does with the ball, how talented he is.

"He's the kind of player that delivers what you need and gives you no trouble. It would obviously be highly unlikely that a team like Manchester City or Tottenham paid the same money for him, but Ten Hag knows what he's getting."

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by j-bone, today at 19:56

    Glazers in

  • Comment posted by Eleven, today at 19:52

    Welcome aboard Antony and Martin Dubravka, we now have 3 days left to sign a striker before the window slams shut.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 19:51

    More £ signs required in this article.
    Fanboys need £ signs in their articles to hold their attention.

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 19:51

    Wasn't there another BBC article with 3000+ comments on that lad?! ... Why the need for another article about the same thing?

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 19:50

    I guess they've already written Sancho off then? I thought he was bought for the right wing position. Seems a decent player, but £85m is a lot of money for Dutch leaguer - Suarez was a quarter of that and did more in his time there.

    ETH seems intent on financing his old club for sure, £145m in a month.

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 19:50

    I see Stretford United are spending. Does anyone know how the wannabes from the world famous youth system are doing?

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 19:47

    "Overhyped footballer joins overhyped club for excessive amount of money" READ ALL ABOUT IT !

  • Comment posted by Steve Mclawrence, today at 19:47

    Ten Hag was bought in to manage the most popular club in the world at the bottom of their game. He's spending, but he's spending on what he wants. It may all fall down, it may also be the shot in the arm United need. Goodbye Ronaldo, and hopefully Maguire, they have already been replaced.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 19:45

    A few weeks ago Man Utd were after Marco Arnautovic, just shows how much vision they have. Even Gary Neville was speechless at that one.

  • Comment posted by drew, today at 19:43

    Ajax valued him a 30m€ this year in their own accounts. Martinez was only 23mil€. They might be good signings but talk about seeing them coming!!

    • Reply posted by Eleven, today at 19:49

      Eleven replied:
      How do you know? Are you Ajax's accountant

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 19:43

    You ain't seen nothing yet fella if you think where you come from was little hell. Thanks bbc you keep setting up the punchlines

  • Comment posted by bill, today at 19:41

    Ian’s obviously got a crystal ball.😀

  • Comment posted by i am he, today at 19:40

    A very welcome addition.

    We were always gonna overpay, this late in the transfer window and, because they know how much we wanted him - but, I'm sure this boy will be a success in Manchester and, go on to show his full potential, on the European/World stage, as well.

    I'm really looking forward to watching him [rip it up], in the Prem..

    ten Hag's squad is starting to take shape, already...

    GGMU

    • Reply posted by Creese, today at 19:43

      Creese replied:
      I know.

  • Comment posted by Creese, today at 19:40

    Another Utd hys - are they so relevant EVERY DAY!!

    • Reply posted by expatfrog, today at 19:49

      expatfrog replied:
      You took the time to click on the story and scroll down to the bottom to comment.
      Stop doing it then if it bothers you that much.
      Not sure why you feel the need to share your view with everyone, on a subject that apparently doesn't interest you??

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, today at 19:39

    They have spent the most pay the most and will still win nothing ridiculous £2 billion for that shower

  • Comment posted by saywhatilike, today at 19:39

    A lot of money YES
    but reminds me of the day when PSG took a punt on a young Ronaldinho or Man Utd took a punt on a young Ronaldo !
    He will be one of the worlds best and end up in Spain in 4/5 years, not the finished article yet but RAW talent ( just as the others mentioned above were )

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 19:37

    Cue all the 'another United HYS' comments, like there's some tracker beam sucking them all in so they just have to comment therefore increasing the chances of another United HYS 🤣

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 19:35

    Put your apartment on Man Utd winning the league with this guy driving the force. Hopefully they just put the contract on the table and let him fill in the numbers and his signature.

  • Comment posted by Overrated opinions , today at 19:34

    For all the fans asking who he is, have a good read.....

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 19:38

      Pen Factory replied:
      Wow the first Brazilian footballer to grow up in the Favelas!
      There are a lot of foreign footballers who came from poverty

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 19:34

    United need to get a striker in!! Glazers get your cheque book out!!! Glazers out!!!!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport