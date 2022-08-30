Close menu

Antony: Manchester United agree to sign Ajax winger for £81.3m

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on 2022-08-30

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached agreement to sign Brazil winger Antony from Ajax.

The deal is for an initial fee of 95m euros (£81.3m) - which will be the joint-fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

It is subject to a medical, personal terms being finalised and international clearance.

Antony, 22, scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax.

The deal includes a potential 5m euros (£4.27m) of add-ons - making him United's second most expensive signing, ahead of the £80m paid for defender Harry Maguire.

The £89m paid for Paul Pogba remains the club's record.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by berlingo5, today at 13:19

    Simons Stone's newest poster boy

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:19

    Bloody Norah!

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 13:19

    Just how do they unearth these hidden gems? Another bargain, for sure. Put the Norwich scarves away again lads.

  • Comment posted by Stokie Jack, today at 13:19

    Paid over the odds.....again!!!

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 13:19

    Bad deal. Double the value at least. Ridiculous for a player who has never played in a top league.

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 13:18

    Haven't they already got the high-flying, quick-feet, lightning-fast, jaw-dropping Sancho in the same position?

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 13:18

    So a player who downs tools if something doesn't go his way seems like a prerequisite for signing for man u?

  • Comment posted by Pride of Yorkshire, today at 13:18

    How much ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by You, today at 13:18

    Dubravka needs to be instant number 1.
    Maguire, Ronaldo and McFred need to be shipped out to anyone who will take them.
    Dalot needs replacing.
    We need Osimhen.

    Only then is this transfer window not a disaster.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 13:17

    Ridiculous

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 13:17

    BTW the Glazers won the Super Bowl in 2020 with Tampa Bay. They have Tom Brady, the GOAT but a rubbish stadium. They are not bad owners, they just own more than one big club and prioritise where they invest. Perhaps the players can just earn they worth? No?

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 13:17

    I thought you had already said this about 4 times yesterday!?

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 13:17

    Breaking news even though the same story was posted yesterday.

  • Comment posted by Morris Day, today at 13:17

    This HYS is going to be so much better than the previous two on this subject.

    • Reply posted by gregadeth, today at 13:18

      gregadeth replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 13:16

    I've come to the conclusion that Football dominates the BBC website, despite only having a minority of matches and tournaments whilst other sports receive just about nothing. Football gives little back to the BBC why do you bother, (Lineker consigned to the bin would save you a fortune) Today most sports get little HYS, Football as usual loads. Talk about getting bitten by the hand that feeds you

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 13:16

    Wonder if they'll ruin him just like they did to another winger in Sancho?

  • Comment posted by djw, today at 13:15

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 13:15

    All that money flies in the face of struggling British people at a time when we need solidarity by our government and institutions pfft

  • Comment posted by ghost, today at 13:14

    This is good signing. Interesting to see how he develops and if he can gel into the pl.

    Also, if Man UTD sign Frankie De Jong then that could be good window for UTD. If they do sign De Jong, which means there is no place for Scott Ronald McDonald, that 🤡 (Scott Mctominay) alongside with Maguire and Shaw needs to be offloaded to somewhere else.

  • Comment posted by theoutsider, today at 13:14

    I really don't feel confident about this transfer. It's clearly overpriced, but even just thinking beyond the fee, the player seems alarmingly one footed, and he only really seems to be elite level in dribbling. He also frequently cuts inside... I'm concerned it won't take defenders long to know his game and nullify him.

