Close menu

Antonio Conte: Tottenham need at least two more transfer windows to compete, says Italian

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments78

Antonio Conte and Harry Kane shake hands
Antonio Conte (left) says captain Harry Kane is an "important" player for Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte feels he needs at least two more transfer windows to challenge for the Premier League title.

Spurs are level on 10 points with champions Manchester City in the top-flight table after winning three of their opening four games.

Conte has made minimal changes to his starting XI so far but thinks Spurs can still strengthen in key areas.

"If you compare to last season, we are more complete," said the Italian.

"But to reach other teams at the top level, we need time, patience and transfer markets, at least two transfer markets to reach the same level."

Harry Kane scored twice and had a penalty saved as Tottenham defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground on Sunday to remain unbeaten.

They travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham in a 19:45 BST kick-off on Wednesday.

Conte has spoken with the club's board about bringing in new recruits before Thursday's deadline but said "if we do something or not, it's OK".

With Spurs about to begin their Champions League campaign next month, Conte says he will find out how his side will cope with a busy schedule until the break for the World Cup in November and December.

"Now when you have to go and play one game every three days, it's normal to make rotation, the players to be intelligent to understand that they have to sometimes go on the bench, come in, alternate," he said.

"And this is the period that the club can understand if we are really, really complete in the squad or maybe we could do better."

Kane has scored four goals in three games this season and has two years left to run on his contract at Spurs.

While Conte said there was no update on the England captain's contract situation, he stressed the club are keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old striker.

"We are talking about an important player for Tottenham and the desire of everybody in the club is [for him] to continue to stay with Tottenham and to sign a new contract," he added.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by wig, today at 19:03

    This is the first club he’s been truly appreciated at. He’s v happy. Makes me laugh all the ‘he will do a runner soon’ scoffers.

    Chequebook is open within reason! best City in the world, best stadium and best training facilities.

    Other clubs are starting to realise now. Enjoy haters - the well overdue joy is firmly on Spurs faces!

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 19:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:01

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jackcarter, today at 19:01

    Trying to build a team around Kane - he’ll be long gone or past it by the time they get there and then have to start all over!?

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 19:00

    "Youve got to pick a pocket or two."..........................

  • Comment posted by heezamrchief, today at 18:57

    Cannot see how Man City dont won the league but Conte has to believe he has a chance. I fear though he signed the wring Brazilian......Richarlison, imo, is average, whereas Gabriel Jesus is a player. Keeping Kane fit is key, as Spurs will falter without his play.

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 18:57

    All bluff Antonio bit like your Wig🤭🤭🤭

  • Comment posted by VoiceofEarth, today at 18:56

    Good luck Conte from scrounging off the owner

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 18:56

    He's only spent 107 million so far🥴

    • Reply posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 18:58

      Ruley Ramundo replied:
      No really enough.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 18:56

    I see a massive foot stamping session coming from this pre madona.

    Spend spend spend....

    Personally I think spurs look good this season, options, strength and Depth and a winning attitude sometimes I think he uses the press to throw his toys around too much.

    • Reply posted by Whizzo, today at 19:02

      Whizzo replied:
      If you want to appear smart, at least spell the word correctly. It is 'prima donna'.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 18:54

    Yes otherwise he will be off hahaha, he's got no loyality to spurs.

    • Reply posted by BSG-75, today at 19:01

      BSG-75 replied:
      The only true loyalty in football is from the fans.............

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 18:51

    You can see Conte is already planning ahead with his future incoming strop if they don't sign anyone else, every club he's managed he's fell out with the owners over something.

    • Reply posted by Pauper Troll, today at 18:55

      Pauper Troll replied:
      On the other hand, being generally amenable didn't help solkskaer

  • Comment posted by ned, today at 18:51

    I see Conte is getting the excuses In early before spurs bottle it,like they do every season 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 18:51

    If I was a betting man,I wouldn't even put a fiver on spuds winning anything, rather put it in beer Kitty 🤪

  • Comment posted by Investigation Royalty, today at 18:50

    Of course you do Conte, you're a cheque book manager.
    How much have you spent already?
    All we are saying is give youth a chance.

    • Reply posted by tom, today at 18:52

      tom replied:
      He's talking about competing with city. He isn't wrong. How much did he spend at Juventus, Inter and even Chelsea

  • Comment posted by FlimFlam, today at 18:47

    They won the Sheriff of London Charity Shield in 1902 so don't knock them, I think Conte is wanting a repeat.

  • Comment posted by Angelo, today at 18:46

    As Spurs legend Crooks said with such insight in The Crooks of the Matter this week, we shall know at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 18:46

    I used to regularly play four competitive games a week as a teenager and never once picked up an injury or felt too tired to put my boots on, I’d be worth £150 million in today’s transfer market if I’d had an ounce of skill.

    • Reply posted by Pauper Troll, today at 18:50

      Pauper Troll replied:
      You have to be a lot fitter these days

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 18:46

    Yip, I reckon another 2 strikers, 4 midfielders, 4 defenders and a keeper should do it.

    • Reply posted by Gravity always wins, today at 18:56

      Gravity always wins replied:
      How would you know? You can't even get in the Man Utd side! :-)

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport