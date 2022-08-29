Close menu

Antonio Conte: Tottenham need at least two more transfer windows to compete, says Italian

Antonio Conte and Harry Kane shake hands
Antonio Conte (left) says captain Harry Kane is an "important" player for Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte feels he needs at least two more transfer windows to challenge for the Premier League title.

Spurs are level on 10 points with champions Manchester City in the top-flight table after winning three of their opening four games.

Conte has made minimal changes to his starting XI so far but thinks Spurs can still strengthen in key areas.

"If you compare to last season, we are more complete," said the Italian.

"But to reach other teams at the top level, we need time, patience and transfer markets, at least two transfer markets to reach the same level."

Harry Kane scored twice and had a penalty saved as Tottenham defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground on Sunday to remain unbeaten.

They travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham in a 19:45 BST kick-off on Wednesday.

Conte has spoken with the club's board about bringing in new recruits before Thursday's deadline but said "if we do something or not, it's OK".

With Spurs about to begin their Champions League campaign next month, Conte says he will find out how his side will cope with a busy schedule until the break for the World Cup in November and December.

"Now when you have to go and play one game every three days, it's normal to make rotation, the players to be intelligent to understand that they have to sometimes go on the bench, come in, alternate," he said.

"And this is the period that the club can understand if we are really, really complete in the squad or maybe we could do better."

Kane has scored four goals in three games this season and has two years left to run on his contract at Spurs.

While Conte said there was no update on the England captain's contract situation, he stressed the club are keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old striker.

"We are talking about an important player for Tottenham and the desire of everybody in the club is [for him] to continue to stay with Tottenham and to sign a new contract," he added.

  • Comment posted by COYS 1, today at 18:40

    I trust Conte, if he can’t bring success to Spurs nobody can.

    • Reply posted by Pauper Troll, today at 18:47

      Pauper Troll replied:
      Yes but outside the starting 11 spurs are a bit thin...

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 18:45

    Ever since 1992, the only way to win is spend, spend, spend.
    The only exception, ironically, is Man United and Alan Hansen's 'kids'. But they were supplemented with a few big signings too, such as Andrew Cole.

    Not to say Conte is wrong. Just that it is sad when sport is reduced to who has the biggest wallet.

    • Reply posted by TGC, today at 18:47

      TGC replied:
      Tell that to Arsenal and Leicester !!!

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 18:43

    Come on you SPURS ! ! ! ! ! ! ! This article doesn't tell us much we don't already know but at least it's a change from a man utd are back or just how far can arsnil go article.....

  • Comment posted by Hedgehog, today at 18:45

    How long till one of the "big 6" go down the pan. Money going mad, any one looking at the balance sheets of these clubs, it just does not add up. Football going mad, again

    • Reply posted by PLANETZ1900, today at 18:58

      PLANETZ1900 replied:
      Youngsters have little chance with this spending, you just need to look at the loan system and players leaving the dream club to get game time. The salary cap needs to be introduced before the whole system implodes.

  • Comment posted by Just a normal guy, today at 18:40

    If he wants 2 players for each position then they both should be creative midfielders as we don't have any at the moment

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 19:49

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      And with a back 3 and 2 midfielders, where would you play this creative genius, in place of Hojberg or Bentancur?

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 18:46

    I used to regularly play four competitive games a week as a teenager and never once picked up an injury or felt too tired to put my boots on, I’d be worth £150 million in today’s transfer market if I’d had an ounce of skill.

    • Reply posted by Pauper Troll, today at 18:50

      Pauper Troll replied:
      You have to be a lot fitter these days

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 18:46

    Yip, I reckon another 2 strikers, 4 midfielders, 4 defenders and a keeper should do it.

    • Reply posted by Gravity always wins, today at 18:56

      Gravity always wins replied:
      How would you know? You can't even get in the Man Utd side! :-)

  • Comment posted by Torbaydos, today at 18:42

    €100 for Anthony, £25m for Kulu

    • Reply posted by chris13, today at 18:58

      chris13 replied:
      And ? Spurs are winning nothing with Conte. His park the bus tactics will unravel soon enough.

  • Comment posted by wig, today at 19:03

    This is the first club he’s been truly appreciated at. He’s v happy. Makes me laugh all the ‘he will do a runner soon’ scoffers.

    Chequebook is open within reason! best City in the world, best stadium and best training facilities.

    Other clubs are starting to realise now. Enjoy haters - the well overdue joy is firmly on Spurs faces!

    • Reply posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 19:05

      Ruley Ramundo replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by Angelo, today at 18:46

    As Spurs legend Crooks said with such insight in The Crooks of the Matter this week, we shall know at the end of the season.

    • Reply posted by tkrypton, today at 19:19

      tkrypton replied:
      Crooks. Genius in everything that comes out of his golden orifice

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 19:24

    He said 2 transfer markets.
    NOT 2 more players.

  • Comment posted by SBWILL, today at 19:17

    What I like most about Conte is he pushes the whole club he manages and not just his players to match his expectations.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 19:56

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Does he push his hair transplant guy as hard?

  • Comment posted by U17939627, today at 19:10

    Brilliant mind games. We are good, but will be even better

    COYS

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 19:12

      tony replied:
      Conte doesn,t agree

  • Comment posted by VladsLoveChild, today at 19:18

    Surely this guy has met Daniel Levy?

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 19:42

      Cole replied:
      Yes, and got £150 million freed up for transfers this window.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 18:51

    You can see Conte is already planning ahead with his future incoming strop if they don't sign anyone else, every club he's managed he's fell out with the owners over something.

    • Reply posted by Pauper Troll, today at 18:55

      Pauper Troll replied:
      On the other hand, being generally amenable didn't help solkskaer

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Glitter, today at 18:43

    Ross, lets take my top off, Barkley is available on a free

    • Reply posted by Wizzowise, today at 18:54

      Wizzowise replied:
      I used to love your brothers music when I was 15. 🙂👍

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 18:39

    Gordon’s Alive, for £60m plus The Toucan…..

  • Comment posted by dougie, today at 18:38

    Doesn't he say that at every club he manages?

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:44

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Yep. He's just a cheque book manager.

  • Comment posted by shelboa, today at 19:15

    Spurs grow organically. Its refreshing to see in this age of clubs trying to buy titles. Good luck to them. Supporters should get behind the likes of spurs. Otherwise it will be the same contenders every year. Man city's ffp debacle had already ruined our top flight football. Throw Newcastle in the mix and its a mess. Come on spurs. Good luck to you.

    • Reply posted by Markymoo, today at 19:17

      Markymoo replied:
      Organic growth means internal growth. So who have Spurs brought through their academy? Skipp and thats about it.

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 18:56

    He's only spent 107 million so far🥴

    • Reply posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 18:58

      Ruley Ramundo replied:
      No really enough.

