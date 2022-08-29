Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Antonio Conte (left) says captain Harry Kane is an "important" player for Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte feels he needs at least two more transfer windows to challenge for the Premier League title.

Spurs are level on 10 points with champions Manchester City in the top-flight table after winning three of their opening four games.

Conte has made minimal changes to his starting XI so far but thinks Spurs can still strengthen in key areas.

"If you compare to last season, we are more complete," said the Italian.

"But to reach other teams at the top level, we need time, patience and transfer markets, at least two transfer markets to reach the same level."

Harry Kane scored twice and had a penalty saved as Tottenham defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground on Sunday to remain unbeaten.

They travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham in a 19:45 BST kick-off on Wednesday.

Conte has spoken with the club's board about bringing in new recruits before Thursday's deadline but said "if we do something or not, it's OK".

With Spurs about to begin their Champions League campaign next month, Conte says he will find out how his side will cope with a busy schedule until the break for the World Cup in November and December.

"Now when you have to go and play one game every three days, it's normal to make rotation, the players to be intelligent to understand that they have to sometimes go on the bench, come in, alternate," he said.

"And this is the period that the club can understand if we are really, really complete in the squad or maybe we could do better."

Kane has scored four goals in three games this season and has two years left to run on his contract at Spurs.

While Conte said there was no update on the England captain's contract situation, he stressed the club are keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old striker.

"We are talking about an important player for Tottenham and the desire of everybody in the club is [for him] to continue to stay with Tottenham and to sign a new contract," he added.