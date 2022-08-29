Sead Haksabanovic is eager to get started at Celtic after watching his new club dismantle Dundee United with "beautiful football".

The 23-year-old Montenegro winger was hugely impressed by Sunday's 9-0 victory at Tannadice.

"It's a big challenge but when I saw them play I was only thinking I want to be there," he said.

"The way they were playing was beautiful football and I want to play that."

Talking for the first time since agreeing a five-year deal with the Scottish champions, Haksabanovic added: "I want to score goals, I want to make assists, I want to dribble. I am here for it and I will work hard for it as well.

"I am going to do everything for me and the team, and I think I am going to get the fans off their seats sometimes with some good dribbling, some good actions and hopefully some points as well.

"I am ready. Now it's just up to the manager when he wants me to play."

Haksabanovic spent three months on loan to Swedish side Djurgardens after his contract with Russian club Rubin Kazan was suspended in March.

"When I heard Celtic wanted me, I told my agent this is where I wanted to be," he explained. "There was no thinking about it.

"I was waiting at home, I was training by myself and doing what I could do. I just wanted to come here and start. I was running around thinking about playing here so that kept me going. Now I am here so I am just looking forward."

Celtic are loaded with talent out wide, with Liel Abada netting a hat-trick at Tannadice, while Jota and Daizen Maeda lead the Premiership assists chart with four each and James Forrest signed a new deal at the end of last term.

"My favourite position is on the left wing," said Haksabanovic. "That's where I have played most of my life. In Russia I played as a number eight, in central midfield, and I have played as a number 10 as well and I like that also. I have played on the right as well so I can play wherever."