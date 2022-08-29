Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea defeated West Ham 1-0 in the corresponding fixture last season

Chelsea's home game with West Ham on Sunday has been moved forward to Saturday by the Premier League following the Champions League draw.

The game was due to be shown live by Sky Sports this Sunday at 14:00 BST.

It will now take place on Saturday at 15:00 because the Blues face Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia in the Champions League on 6 September.

Chelsea and West Ham United fan groups described the late date change as "totally unacceptable".

"The lack of planning and foresight has had an awful impact on supporters," said a joint statement issued by the Chelsea Supporters' Trust and the West Ham United Supporters' Trust.

"Tickets have been bought, accommodation has been booked, travel has been paid for and plans have been confirmed."

The new date and time means the London derby will not now be shown live on television.

Instead, Sky Sports will show Brighton's home game with Leicester on Sunday at 14:00 - with no change to the date or kick-off time.

A Premier League statement said: "Previous amendment circulars had detailed a number of fixtures were subject to clubs' Uefa Champions League participation - with fixture dates confirmed on Saturday morning.

"Further amendments following this will be confirmed in due course."