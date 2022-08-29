Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Joshua Kayode in action for the Republic of Ireland U21s against Montenegro in June

MK Dons have signed Rotherham United forward Joshua Kayode on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old made 21 league appearances last season as The Millers won promotion to the Championship.

It is Kayode's fifth loan spell, having previously spent time at Chesterfield, Gateshead and twice at Carlisle.

"Josh is an exciting addition and his qualities, both physically and technically, will certainly add to the group," said head coach Liam Manning.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 player is the 14th summer signing made by the Dons.

They are at home to Cheltenham Town in the Papa John's Trophy - which Kayode helped Rotherham win in April - on Tuesday, to be a followed by a trip to Exeter City in League One on Saturday.

"As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, it was a no-brainer for me that this was the right place for me to develop as a player and a person," said Kayode.

"The style of play is great and it's something I can see myself fitting into. I'm a hard-worker who likes to get in behind and run at players, and I'm good in the air too - hopefully I can bring all of that in to help the team."

