Andy Lyons scored against Drogheda United in the FAI Cup at the weekend

Blackpool have agreed to sign full-back Andy Lyons from League of Ireland club Shamrock Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old will complete the move to the Championship club in January on a three-and-a-half-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.

Lyons joined Rovers from Bohemians in January and has appeared in the Champions and Europa Leagues.

He has scored eight goals in 32 games for them - including one against Ferencvaros last Thursday.

