Jack Diamond (right) has made one start for Sunderland this season in an EFL Cup tie

Lincoln City have signed Sunderland forward Jack Diamond on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old, who has had two previous loan spells with Harrogate, has made two appearances for the Championship club this season.

Diamond is Lincoln's ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

"The time and effort that's gone into this have been phenomenal - it was a really difficult one to get over the line," said boss Mark Kennedy.

"It's hard to get young players with experience and he knows what first-team football is all about, he's been in the environment, he's been in that cauldron of fire and it definitely helps, for sure," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Diamond made his senior debut for Sunderland in a 2-0 League One victory at Swindon in October 2020 and has played 42 games for them in all competitions.

"The facilities here are really good and hopefully I'll fit in well and help progress my career further," he said.

"I've played a full season last year with Harrogate and need that consistency to keep pushing myself in my career - this club is a great platform to do it."

Lincoln are next in action on Tuesday when they play Barnsley at Oakwell in the Papa John's Trophy.

