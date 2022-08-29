Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

US-born Alex Mighten scored one goal in 27 appearances as Nottingham Forest won promotion last season

Sheffield Wednesday have signed winger Alex Mighten from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old moves to Hillsborough on loan for the rest of the season, but is contracted to Forest until 2025.

He has made 66 appearances for his parent club, the most recent in last week's Carabao Cup win at Grimsby.

The Owls are in action against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, followed by Saturday's south Yorkshire League One derby against Barnsley.

