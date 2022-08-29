Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Hannibal Mejbri made his Manchester United debut in May 2021, a month before his international debut

Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri has completed a season-long loan move to Birmingham City.

Mejbri follows the same loan path to St Andrew's taken by Tahith Chong last season and Jesse Lingard in 2013.

The 19-year-old Tunisia midfielder has already made six appearances for his country.

He is expected to be part of their World Cup squad in November - and is keen to play as many games as possible for John Eustace's Championship side.

Blues have won just one of their first six league games following Eustace's appointment at the start of July, with a less than a month to prepare for the new season.

Mejbri is the sixth signing in this window for Eustace - and Blues' fifth loan deal following defender Dion Sanderson from Wolves, Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta, Arsenal centre-back Auston Trusty and Derby centre-back Krystian Bielik.

They also signed former Everton and Norwich keeper John Ruddy from Wolves.

Mejbri made his United debut in the final game of the season at Wolves in May 2021, then made two more Premier League appearances in the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool and the 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

He went on United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, but he has not played in their first four league games of 2022-23 - and the impending arrival of Antony from Ajax is set to reduce his opportunities even further.

