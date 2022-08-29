Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic is set to join Wolves from Stuttgart after the clubs agree a fee for the striker

Wolves have agreed to pay Stuttgart 18m euros (£15.4m) plus add-ons for their striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Manager Bruno Lage spoke of his desire to bring in an additional forward to compete with Raul Jimenez after yesterday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Austria striker Kalajdzic, 25, has been on Wolves' radar for a number of weeks.

He asked to be left out of Stuttgart's Bundesliga game with Koln at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Willy Boly's likely move to Nottingham Forest is understood to be edging closer.

Boly opted not to turn up for the Newcastle game despite being asked to by Lage in order to push through the transfer. There is still no agreement on the fee.