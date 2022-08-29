Ross Barkley: Midfielder becomes free agent after leaving Chelsea
Chelsea have announced midfielder Ross Barkley has left the club by mutual consent and is a free agent.
Barkley, who has 33 England caps but has not played for his country since 2019, has not appeared for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.
The 28-year-old's last game for Chelsea was a 2-1 win over Watford on the final day of last season, when he scored a 90th-minute winner.
"We wish him well for the rest of his career," read a Chelsea statement.
Chelsea signed Barkley from Everton in January 2018 for £15m.
He has made 232 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, Aston Villa - on loan - and Everton, and has 29 goals and 28 assists.
Barkley made his Premier League debut for Everton at the age of 17, but his career has stalled at Chelsea.
He came on as a late substitute in Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat by Liverpool on 14 May, when the Blues lost on penalties at Wembley.
