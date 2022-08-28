Nathan Baker was carried off in two Championship games in successive months in 2021

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker has retired aged 31 on medical advice following a double concussion.

Baker has not played since being taken to hospital after a clash of heads in their 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United in November 2021.

The incident came one month after he suffered a concussion during a Championship game against West Brom.

Manager Nigel Pearson said in June that Baker was unlikely to play during the current season.

A statement on the Robins website said: "Having assessed his progression over a period of nine months, Nathan has been advised by medical professionals that to carry on playing at a professional level would represent a significant risk to his ongoing and future health.

"He is currently well, without any neurological or cognitive issues, but is likely to be monitored with further neuro-psychology testing in the future."

Baker began his career at Aston Villa, making more than 100 league appearances for the club, and had loan spells at Lincoln, Millwall and Ashton Gate before making a permanent move to Bristol in the summer of 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

"Football has been a massive part of my life from a very young age, so this has not been the easiest decision for me, however I must take the advice from the medical team and consultants," he said.

"It's sad to think I won't be playing football again, there are so many things I am going to miss, such as my team-mates, the friendships made, plus a good tackle! But I must put my health and family first, it's not worth the risk."

Pearson added: "It's a sad day for any player when they have to step away from the game, especially in Nathan's case when it's a lot earlier than he had planned.

"Nathan was a fabulous servant to our club and popular in dressing room as well in the stands with the supporters. We wish him all the best for the future as he starts his life away from the pitch with his young family."